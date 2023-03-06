The New Nigeria People’s Party ((NNPP)) has charged its members with remaining focused, campaigning vigorously, and ensuring that the party sweeps the March 11, 2023 governorship and state house of assembly elections across the country.

A statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major says the party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections.

The NNPP said its party officers, members and candidates at all levels are not authorised to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls as anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion.

NNPP was registered by INEC in 2002 and has been expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle.

The party performed far more than the number four position INEC might have allotted to it in the controversial 2023 presidential election.

The party calls on the electoral umpire to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful governorship and States House of Assembly elections on March 11 2023.

NNPP urged Nigerians to turn up en-masse and vote for all its party candidates for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria we all desire and deserve.