The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has refuted media reports quoting the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu of saying that Governor Rotimi is incapacitated.

The National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore who led some members of the committee to Ondo state, said the visit is to solidarise with the people of the state.

This a solidarity visit by members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC to Ondo state.

The visit by the committee, led by the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore came at a time many reports are coming out of the state, about Governor Akeredolu’s ill-health and alleged division within his cabinet.

Omisore assured APC members in the state of the support of the party leadership.

He refuted claims that the party is facing crisis in the state, saying APC under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is solidly behind the people and Government of Ondo State.

Omisore condemned the way the statement made by the APC National Chairman of Governor Akeredolu’s health, was twisted by the media.