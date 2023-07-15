The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Olukayode Ariwoola junior, son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola for appointment as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Ariwoola junior was recommended for the Federal High Court bench alongside 22 others who passed the screening and interview of the Council.

Apart from the 23 nominees for the Federal High Court, NJC also sought appointment of one Kadi for Kaduna State and four other Kadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The recommendation for the appointments was made at the 103th meeting of the Council presided over by the CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and held in Abuja.

Those recommended as Federal High Court Judges are

Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auta Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola, Onah Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Buhari, Ibrahim Ahmad Kala and Hauwa Joeph Yilwa.

Others are Amina Aliyu Mohammed

Sharon Tanko Ishaya,

Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh,

Musa Kakaki,

Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi,

Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu and Salim Olasupo Ibrahim.

The rest are Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr, Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige

and Mashkur Salisu.

A statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Mr Soji Oye released on Friday indicated that Hon. Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma is to be appointed as Grand Kadi for Kaduna State.

Besides, four others are to be appointed as Kadis for Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal and they are Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id and Aliyu Muhammad Kani.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC’S recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.