The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dissolved the Rivers State Executives of the Party at all levels.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the NWC at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the NWC’s decision to appoint a seven-member Caretaker Committee to steer the Party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

CARETAKER COMMITTEE

1. Tony C. Okocha – Chairman

2. Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary

3. Chibuike Ikenga

4. Prince Stephen Abolo

5. Silvester Vidin

6. Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo

7. Miss Darling Amadi

Advertisement

The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who read out the Party’s decision signed by the National Chairman,Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, disclosed that the Caretaker Committee is mandated to conduct congress at the Ward, Local and State level in Rivers State.