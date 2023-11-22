Global health, security and environmental experts, policymakers and researchers in various fields from Africa and continents around the world have again converged on Lagos for the 9th African Conference on ‘One Health and Bio-security.

The Conference with the theme: “Maximizing benefits and understanding risks of synthetic biology and other Emerging Biotechnologies in Africa”, is to see that the continent is not left behind in the area of Biotechnology.

Lagos State is the smallest state by land mass in Nigeria but also the

most densely populated.

Advertisement

This exposes the state to biosecurity shocks.

These heath experts are converging on Lagos for the 4th time to discuss emerging issues in the area of Biosecurity.

Nigeria and especially Lagos State had experienced infectious diseases from Monkey pox to LASSA fever, Ebola virus and Covid 19, yet scientists’ predictions for the future are not encouraging.

Not only that, this year’s gathering focuses on emerging technologies such as gene 4 biology among others.

Advertisement

And the best place to start the discussion in Africa is Lagos state.

Lagos state government says it’s committed to always safeguarding

residents of the state from security threats, be it physical or

biosecurity.

This conference is not only to see how Africa can work with other

countries to maximize the benefits that come from emerging

biotechnologies but to reduce the challenges that come with it as much as possible.