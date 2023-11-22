The Management of Dana Air has described as Fake News the alleged explosion of an Engine of one of its Aircrafts shortly before take-Off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos.

The Airline in a Press Statement signed by its head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the post on X Formerly known as Twitter would not have elicited any response but for the need to set the records straight.

He added that what the Airline had was an unscheduled Maintenance of one of its Aircrafts following an operational challenge.

Going Further, He said all passengers on the affected flights have been attended to with options provided for them and all matters resolved.

He urged members of the public to disregard the Fake News which he said is common as the Yuletide gradually draws near.

Read Full Statement Below…

Dear Colleagues

Below is a release to counter the fake news by a twitter user obviously seeking attention and followers

Its DEC and we are not surprised at all, Part of the games

I appreciate your support always

Our attention has been drawn to an online post suggesting that one of our engines exploded shortly before take off

Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have given such a baseless and unfounded post from the x handle the attention it is seeking, but for the benefit of enlightenment and our valued guests who have shown better understanding.

Today, the 22nd of November,2023, we had some operational challenges and non- scheduled maintenance of our aircraft which led to the disruption of our schedule.

While passengers on the affected flights have been provided options and issues resolved, we are still wondering where this Twitter user got his fake news from.

At Dana Air, the safety of our staff and customers remains a top priority and we urge the public and discerning minds to disregard this fake news which is obviously attention-seeking and malicious.

