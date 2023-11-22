The Lagos Coroner Court sitting at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu has been told that a toxicology test to determine the cause of death of music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba is being conducted in the United States of America.

State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde told the Coroner, Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi that only the autopsy into the external body of the deceased has been completed.

Mr Akinde made this known following insistence by counsel to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, that of TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola, as well as counsel for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu.

The Coroner, Magistrate Shotobi asked to know why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria.

Akinde told the coroner that Lagos state decided to do it in US because of the nature of various substances alleged to have either been injected or taken by the deceased and the need to prevent controversy over the autopsy report when finally presented.

He said it was also because the death of the deceased had become a world wide issue.

A Post-mortem toxicology is a special application of forensic toxicology to investigate whether drug, alcohol and poison intoxication was a contributing factor to a death.

The state counsel said there was no point in inviting the state’s pathologist to present an uncompleted report.

Earlier, when led by the counsel to the family of the deceased, Taiwo Olawanle, from Falana and Falana Chambers, the deceased’s brother Adura Alogba told the coroner that on June 25, 2023, they went for a show at Elegushi Beach and Sammy Larry and his gang came to the place and beat up the deceased.

Adura alleged that “Sammy Larry threatened at the place that anywhere he saw the deceased he would kill him and his friends one after the other.

“0n the 10th of September, 2023, the deceased went for a show at Ikorodu.

“Before the show started, he had been having issues with Prime Boy from home and after the show, they started the issue which resorted to a fight and the deceased hit his hand against the car glass.

“We got home that day and the deceased started complaining that he needed a nurse to treat his hand.

“We could not see a nurse that very day. One Ayobami Sodiq gave us the number of a nurse who administered an injection to the deceased.

“After the injection, the deceased started vomiting all the foods he ate. We rushed him to two hospitals. The first one is Curamed Hospital which confirmed the deceased had died and the second Hospital is Preze Hospital at Lekki which also confirmed the deceased to be dead.”

Under cross examination by state counsel, Mr Akinde, Adura said the deceased showed no sign nor complain of illness before and after his performance at Ikorodu.

He also said that he did not witness the fight between the deceased and Prime Boy as he was in the second Prado Jeep.

He said that on getting home, they did not apply anying on the injury sustained by Mohbad during his fight with Prime Boy adding that they simply wipe the blood on the wound in his elbow.

Adura said the nurse that injected the deceased was invited two days after the Ikorodu incident adding that it was Ajisegiri (Bami) that brought the nurse.

He said Mohbad was still breathing when they left their house but that before they got to the first hospital he was already dead.

He said the deceased was also confirmed dead at the second hospital.

Under cross examination, the witness said it was Mohbad that requested for the service of a nurse because of the injury he stained during his fight with Prime Boy.

He insisted that the injury on the deceased elbow was not deep and that he had no injury on his tummy.

Contrary to claims of the father of the deceased, the witness told the court he was not aware of any cloth soaked with blood, insisting that it was only the bed sheet that has spots of blood stains from the injury on Mohbad’s elbow.

Adura said there was no fight between Mohbad and his wife on the eve of his death adding that he was still okay as at Tuesday, September 12.

He confirmed cooking the noodles that the deceased ate before he died and that the packs were taken from the stock in the house adding that himself and his wife, Wunmi also ate the meal.

Though close to his late brother, he said the deceased did not discuss all issues with him.

While admitting that the father of the deceased sometimes intervene in matters between the deceased and his wife, he insisted that the couple was very close.

Further hearing is fixed for December 6.