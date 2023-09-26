The Chief Coroner of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Mojisola Dada, has ordered an inquest into the death of 27 year old rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

This is in response to a letter written by the chambers of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana to the office of the Chief Coroner over the controversial death which was said to have occurred in the Ikorodu area of the state.

In the letter dated September 26, and signed by the Coroner assigned to the case, Magistrate T.A. Shotobi, it was revealed that the circumstances of the death requires the convocation of an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of S. 14 & 15 of the CORONER’S SYSTEM LAW of Lagos State, 2015

A preliminary hearing has now been fixed for Friday 28 September, 2023, at the Magistrate Court 3 Candide Johnson Court, Ikorodu, by 12:00 noon.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 in a manner that led to great outcry and several protests, amidst calls by many for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Before his death, he had made a series of accusations of being bullied and harassed by his former manager, Naira Marley who owns the record label Marlian Music.

He was buried the next day. A few days later,

Police authorities exhumed the singer’s body from his graveside in Ikorodu.

While an autopsy has since been carried out, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the result is being awaited.