The coroner unravelling circumstances into the controversial death of the death of Lagos-based pastry chef, Peju Ugboma in 2021.



has indicted doctors of Premier Specialist medical center for medical negligence.

The mother of two died after she suffered from internal bleeding following an elective hysterectomy operation for a fibroid condition at the Victoria Island based hospital in April 2021.

Until her death on 25 April, she was the founder of a pastry company, I Luv Desserts.

After the surgery, she complained of servere abdominal pain and discomfort and Her blood pressure dropped to as low 50/30.

She died after she was referred from Premier hospital to EverCare specialist hospital. on reaching evercre she was found to have no pulse, and a subsequent CPR done to revive her failed.

The deceased’s husband, Ijoma Ugboma through his counsel from the lawfirm of olisa Agbakoba San had requested for an inquest over the death

The coroner Magistrate Mukaila fadeyi started the inquest In May 2021 and heard testimonies from 16 witnesses including the widower, doctors, and the pathologist who carried out the autopsy

In his ruling on Thursday Mr fadeyi faulted the actions of the surgeons in not doing a blood transfusion on the deceased before the procedure even though she turned it down, as doing so would have been beneficial. in the corners words he conducted a sympathy surgery when he had a duty of care to his patient

The coroner noted that a liver function test should have been done on Mrs ugboma among the several pre operation tests but which was done after The procedure was done when she developed jaundice

The coroner also ruled thatthe blood given to the deceasedfor the transfusions though not expired was old as it was belatedly found that fresh blood was expedient for her case

On the quality of care given to Mrs ugboma Mr fadeyi said she was poorly managed and should have been referred to another hospital earlier since it was discovered the day before she died that she needed urgent dialysis and premier hospital didn’t have a CT scan for that

He said the “only logical” insight to “her death is a result of the combination of lack of due delligence of the doctors.”

He said that the failure of appropriate response – substandard and inadequate optimal care contributed to her untimely demise.

He further said other factors that led to her “avoidable death” was the absence of vital medical device to detect the intra-abdominal bleeding, poor documentation – and the absence of a hematologist

In November 2021 the medical and dental council of Nigeria indicted Dr akiseku adeniyi, kelechi renner and motunrayo amadu all from premier hospital for misconduct in their management of Mrs ugboma and referred them to it’s disciplinary tribunal

Among the recommendations proferred so as to avert a reoccurrence Mr Fadeyi said the code of conduct and ethics of medical practitioners “should be tightly reviewed to severely punish negligent doctors.”

He advised the state government not to limit funding to only govenment hospitals but also to private facilities so as to buy equipment.

The coroner also urged government and regulatory agencies to abide by the standard PCV levels of both sexes before a surgery is carried out.

He also called on regulatory agencies to do more sensitization on the rights of patients.

The coroner didn’t award any compensation to the widower as the inquest was a fact finding mission

But he commended Mr ugboma for seeking out the truth in the long and difficult journey spanning almost two years saying he hopes that with this knowledge comes peace.

