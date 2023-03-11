The United Nations Population Fund has presented some laptops and other gadgets to the National Population Commission towards the upcoming census.

The gadgets are expected to help in the post enumeration survey in order to solidify the outcome of the census

Advertisement

There is a need to stress how crucial a census is to National economic development, as it forms the basis for all strategic decisions and policies

Nigeria’s is seeking to consolidate on its recorded achievements and set the basis for an accurate measurement of progress made on the SDGs and other yardsticks. It hopes to achieve this by conducting a housing and population census between March 29th to April 2nd.

Advertisement

The UNFPA is partnering with Nigeria by providing financial and technical support towards the 2023 census

A total of 16 laptops, worth several millions of naira and specially configured to help achieve a world standard digital census, were presented by UNFPA to the Commission, for use in the post enumeration survey

Advertisement

The Commission says while the postponement of elections may effect the scheduled timeline for the census, the exercise will hold this year

It is important every country holds a census every 10 years but Nigeria has not had one in the last 17 years

Advertisement

Motorcycle Union advice members to avoid being recruited as political thugs

Nigeria has one of the highest population growth rates globally and more than half of its citizens are below the age of 30.

The February 25th election brought with heightened tension, but all predictions of post election upheavals have not come to pass.

Advertisement

The nexus between Nigerian youths and political violence has formed many a topic for discussion in many fora within and outside Nigeria.

Bad leaders play vital roles in fueling political thuggery especially before, during and after elections and transporters normally form their clientele

Motorcycle riders, have in the past been the most easily penetrated when it comes to recruiting political thugs to cause mayhem.

Advertisement

This association is warning its members whom it suspects have been contracted again by politicians to disrupt peace.

In the same context, another APC Support group, has commended Nigerians for maintaining peace and order in the course of the election that many had proposed would degenerate into violence.

The demonstration of peace after the election they say is a testament that Nigerians will not be coaxed into chaos.

Advertisement

They advised that INEC to stay independent from government control, and ensure elections conducted are free, fair and credible elections in order to give hope to eligible persons irrespective of tribe or religion.