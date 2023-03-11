Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has asked traders to cast their votes in favour of his party’s candidates so as not to retard the progress of the state

Advertisement

He made the appeal when he took his campaign to the markets to shore up votes for candidates vying for House of Assembly seats.

The visit also afforded the governor the opportunity to explain the delays in the reconstruction of the Uwelu and Uwasota roads.

Campaigns to canvass for votes from the Electorate by political parties in the forthcoming state assembly elections have continued following the postponement of the elections from Saturday 11th march to 18th March by INEC.

Advertisement

The first port of call for Governor Godwin Obasski is the Oba Market where he is received by leaders of the Edo State market Women Association.

Advertisement

With songs and chants, the scene is not different from all the sections of markets visited by the Governor and his entourage.

In his address to the crowd, Governor Obaseki urged traders to support the PDP in order to avoid the distraction of a divided Assembly, which he claimed would slow the pace of development in the state.

Advertisement

With the adjustment in the 2023 state Assembly and Governorship elections in the country, events like this are expected to intensify until next week.