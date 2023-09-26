The House of Representatives is to develop a framework for regulating egg procurement and transfer services in the country.

This is with a review to achieve sanity in Assisted Reproductive Technology, ART.

The Fertility industry in Nigeria is today a thriving business estimated to worth over $1 billion dollars.

Private and public hospitals are engaged in the trade to assist in conception for desperate couples.

Babajimi Benson from Lagos state, comes with a motion on the need to curb dangerous unethical practices and abuses associated with assisted Reproductive health in the country.

He also comes with a motion urging the parliament to pay more than a passing interest in the circumstances surrounding the death of youthful singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In another motion, the House adopted a motion from Ondo lawmaker, Festus Adefiranye, calling on the Ministry of Power to complete the Okeigbo-Igbo Olodumare power project in Ile oluji oke igbo area of the state.

The House is to probe the implementation level of the Cabotage Act

Nnamdi Ezechi from Delta State makes a case for power supply in part of his constituency in Delta state