A coalition of Civil Society Organizations has called on Nigerians to join hands to defeat corruption not just in the public sector but in all aspects of life.

They believe their reports on Transparency and Integrity Index 2023 will go a long way in countering corruption in the public sector.

Corrupt practices in the public sector, in most African countries, Nigeria included, have reached hydra headed proportions .

This has portrayed the Nation’s image in a negative way across the world.

Since the Nation‘s Independence, various administrations have made a pretense of curbing these practices in both the private and public sectors.

But most times it has yielded little or no success.

The Civil Society has stepped into this battle and has been collaborating over the past three years with Bureau of Public Service Reforms to develop a Transparency and Integrity Index .

The index is meant to track the level of corruption and mismanagement of funds in the public sector.

This event is the presentation of the Transparency and Integrity Index Methodology handbook for 2023.

Leaders from the Federal Government , public sector, CSOS all agree that ; there is an urgent need to tackle corruption at all levels by keying into Transparency and Integrity Index initiative.

The group hopes to take this initiative to other African countries .

They unveil the copy of the Transparency and Integrity Index for 2023 .