CSOs urge FG to take drastic action in securing lives of citizens

The Federal Government has been urged by civil society organisations, CSOs to take drastic action to address the nation’s security problems.

Advertisement

They claim that this will give the populace a sense of belonging and a nation to be proud of.

This was revealed at an event in Abuja to offer solutions to the farmer-herder crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Group urged FG to Fulfill its obligation to its citizens under section 14(2)(b) and section (33) of 1999 constitution as amended .

Advertisement

Nigeria is experiencing severe insecurity, which has over the years taken on alarming proportions.

The situation seems to be getting worse despite the government’s massive funding of defense operations, border security, and cooperative efforts with other neighboring nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of people still ponder how the nation got to the point where no one is safe.

The conflict between farmers and herders, which has occurred in all six geopolitical zones, is one of the main reasons for insecurity.

Advertisement

In 2020 the Global Terrorism Index rated Nigeria the third worst country with insecurity.

The CSOs have voiced their concerns and urge the Federal Government to uphold its duties under sections 14(2)(b) and 33 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, to protect lives and property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CSOs and partisans at a forum in Abuja agreed that citizens are now at the mercy of criminals who Kidnap, maim, and kill them.

They are concerned that the country is not doing enough to protect people and property.