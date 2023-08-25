Vice President, Kashim Shettima says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are aimed to encourage investments and collaborations while aligning the country with international and regional cooperation.

The Vice President stated this in his address to world leaders at the 3rd BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where he represented the President.



He addressed a large audience that included the Presidents of China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Russia’s Foreign Minister on the theme, ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.”

VP Shettima said the theme “Underscores the profound realization that the cornerstone of stability within our intricate multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships.“

He commended the efforts of the organizers for focusing on the agenda items which centers on BRICS and Africa, stating that the agenda aligns with“The aspiration of the people we represent, the future citizens of a world that can ensure our collective prosperity.”

The Vice President extended Nigeria’s gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa for convening the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Vice President assured that Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu “Is committed to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues, particularly in the fields of finance, climate change, bridging the digital divide, adopting a comprehensive strategy towards debt alleviation, addressing food and energy insecurities, instituting post-pandemic recovery measures, and fostering financial inclusion within developing countries.”

Stressing the need for a revitalized international cooperation that is effective, representative, and inclusive to tackle the challenges facing the world, Vice President Shettima opined that Nigeria is ready for collaboration and “Partnership that guarantees a world governed by acceptable rules and norms.

On the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Vice President observed that the reality of achieving the SDGs remains bleak for many developing countries.

He said “These nations confront historical developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are beyond their control. Thus, it is imperative for us to unite within regional groups and forge a novel form of international cooperation. This endeavor aims to foster global economic governance reform while enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market economies or developing countries.“

Vice President Shettima, while emphasizing partnership as a major key for addressing current global challenges, seeks formidable global partnerships through harnessing the agricultural potential of nations; harnessing renewable energy to revolutionize Africa; fostering technology, innovation, and job prospects for holistic and equitable progress; collaborative efforts on climate change and nature-centered approaches to development;

Others include strengthening vibrant private sector participation among the countries of the global south; nurturing youth employment and skill building as a deterrent against terrorism, organized crime and related challenges; proactive crisis prevention and heightened resilience as well as promoting proactive involvement of business leadership in shaping an improved and ideal landscape for trade and economic exchanges in the Global South.

The BRICS Chair and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, earlier expressed the country’s commitment to advancing the interests of the global south in his speech on the third day of the summit. He also announced that six new full members—Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates—would be admitted as part of the summit’s outcomes to broaden its goals.

In the delegation of the Vice President to the Summit were Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Mohammed Haruna Mantra, the Consul-General, Ambassador Andrew Idi and other senior government officials.