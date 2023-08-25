In a show of gratitude, Northern Nigerian youths have extended their thanks to President Tinubu for strategically placing ministers from the Northern region in key positions.

The youths also outlined the quality of who should be made the youth minister.

It’s been three days since the swearing-in of ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Many individuals expressed their appreciation to the President for selecting competent individuals with the capacity to further his achievements.

Youths from Northern Nigeria are grateful to President Tinubu for the prominent ministerial positions assigned to ministers from the northern region.

However, the youth still urge the President to ensure that the vacant position of Minister of Youth Development is filled by a capable individual who can lead the youth toward progress.

They suggest Dr. Nicholas Felix, an advocate for the youth and an employer himself, as an ideal candidate for the role.

Meanwhile, another group is responding to those who oppose the appointments of Muhammed Badaru and Bello Matawale as Ministers of Defence due to lack of a military background.

They point out that Rabiu Kwankwaso also served as Minister of Defence without a military background and express full confidence in Badaru and Matawale’s potential for outstanding performance.

Most of the ministers have hit the ground running, and Nigerians remain hopeful that this administration will fulfill all the promises made during its campaign.