Health experts at the 2023 annual general meeting of medical and dental consultants in Nigeria say that Nigerians need to get good health services, which has obviously become harder due to the economic hardship currently faced by many citizens.

The physicians believe it can be solved with a lot of deliberate expertise.

Nigeria’s health indices still remain poor and a concern for many physicians who are willing to ensure that there is a reform.

A 2018 health access quality index done to measure the quality and accessibility of healthcare based on certain indicators, ranked Nigeria 187 out of 195 countries on access to quality health.

At an annual meeting with the theme, sustaining medical practice in a distressed economy, Doctors speak on the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene, but most importantly, on other issues plaguing the health sector.

More concerning to them is the urgent need for a reform of the health sector in order to ensure that Nigerians get effective health service delivery.

They also urge Nigerians to maintain good oral hygiene as the lack of it could lead to more serious medical conditions.

They seek better and deliberate government measures to lift the sector in the country through an improvement of all the relevant health care indicators.