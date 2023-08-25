The All Progressives Women Frontliners forum have demanded that those who contested and lost at different levels during the elections be given due consideration for federal appointments especially women, because of their contributions to the growth and success of the party.

At a courtesy call on the National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, leader of the group Ann Agom-Eze also emphasised on the need for the party to have an internal conflict resolution mechanism in place to address internal party crises that may arise in future to forestall litigations.

Their demand also included the nomination of persons be such that it would represent and reflect the 35% affirmative action as promised by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for the redeployment of some ministers, but the Youth portfolio remains vacant.

There had been controversy over who will occupy the seat, with many youth groups advocating for different individuals.

With 53.7 percent of Nigeria’s population aged 15 to 65, and a median age of 18, the country has one of the largest youth populations globally, which is an opportunity for harnessing it’s sustainable development and growth through the empowerment of it’s youth.

The size and youthfulness of the population offer a boundless chance to expand Nigeria’s capacity as the economic hub of Africa globally.

Some observers say the Nigerian youth situation appears gloomy, when considering that by 2050, the population will double, thus increasing the underdevelopment and poverty in the country.

The resent portfolio reshuffle by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which has left the seat of the minister of youth vacant, has seen a lot of APC youths jostling for the position.