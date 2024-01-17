President Bola Tinubu at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has approved three resolutions aimed at strengthening the health and social welfare sector to better deliver to Nigerians.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, who disclosed this to journalists after the first FEC of 2024, presided over by President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, said the steps are targeted at relieving the escalating cost of pharmaceuticals, funding of health sector regulatory bodies and mitigating the human resource flight in the sector.

According to Professor Pate, the decisions, one of which would be codified into an Executive Order for effective implementation, the President’s action was guided by his Renewed Hope Agenda, which puts to the human capital, health and social welfare of Nigerians at the center.

He said the Executive Order aims to enable local drug manufacturers to thrive, while ensuring fair pricing of essential medicines explaining that this became necessary following the exit of major multinational pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria, reducing competition.

He stated: “Consistent with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which puts to the human capital, health and social welfare of Nigerians at the center, today at the Federal Executive Council, Mr. President took three far-reaching decisions relating to the health sector.

The minister also said to strengthen healthcare regulation and protect citizens, key regulatory bodies including the Medical and Dental Council will continue to receive funding, exception from cuts impacting other professional associations.

Also, to address the shortage of healthcare workers, Pate said council has delegated approval of recruitment waivers to the Health Ministry directly, explaining that this will accelerate hiring and reduce delays.

Meanwhile, the FEC has approved the sum of N9.8b for the Group Life Assurance for all Federal government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris made this known on Wednesday, January 17, after the first Federal Executive Council Meeting for the Year 2024, presided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister disclosed that the council approved the assurance request as submitted by the Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Idris also made known that about 12 companies are involved including the Nigerian Insurance companies.