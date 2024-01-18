The ministry of solid mineral development says it will double its effort to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally.In a statement, the Minster, Oladele Alake expressed sadness over news of the explosion that occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He offered his condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State for the lives.

The Minister directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote causes of the explosion.

In his words: If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported, the ministry will double its effort to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally.