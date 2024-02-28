Health record specialists are looking for ways to improve their data management techniques through digitalisation in order to provide more effective patient-centered treatment.

This was the focus of a three-day course for medical record officers in Abuja, with the topic of preparing professionals for the future of health information technology.

E-health has become a popular trend among healthcare delivery systems as a means of improving health information management for patient care.

Applying information technology in the health sector has proven to be not only effective but also efficient in improving health service delivery.

The health records officer’s registration board of Nigeria alongside other partners are here to highlight the importance of digitalization in information data management.

In line with global standards, these experts want solutions in cutting down on patient’s waiting time, improving care and service delivery through moving away from the traditional way of keeping records to fully going digital.

Exploring proper performance analysis, the mitigation of medical errors, regulation and standards, health data base design and development are just some of the issues that will make up this training here for the next three days.