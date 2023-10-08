Experts at a seminar organized by the Lagos State Office of Internal Audit believe Information Technology need to be taken seriously in transforming internal control systems and promote efficiency.

Special Adviser, Lagos Office of Internal Audit, Oyeyemi Ayoola, said to actualise the Agenda of Governor Sanwo-olu adminstration, Internal auditors need to improve their skills in use of technology to move revenue generation of the state to the next level.

She, urged internal auditors to upgrade their skills in line with current technologies for the smooth running auditing process.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Office of Internal Audit, Moriliat Ganiyu reiterated the need for every sector of government to embrace information technology for progress in a digital world.