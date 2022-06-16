FIRS, BIRS collaborate to enhance revenue base

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) have increased public awareness of their collaboration in order to deliver on their mandate as tax agencies.

The Tax Comptroller of FIRS, Bulus Nuhu, stated at the FIRS-BIRS joint sensitization and taxpayer engagement event held in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital, that the collaboration will promote continuous taxpayer education, raise awareness about voluntary tax compliance, intelligence gathering, and joint tax operations, among other things.

He went on to say that one of the most difficult aspects of taxation was bringing companies, whether limited, enterprise, or even individuals, into the tax net in order to broaden the tax base, which is where FIRS assistance would be required.

Officials of FIRS and BIRS took their awareness walk to major roads in the capital city of Benue State, Makurdi.

The success of the collaboration is also dependent on the cooperation of the critical key players, as they appeal to stakeholders of professional bodies to pass the message to its members, as it would not be business as usual .

