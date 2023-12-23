The House of Representatives Committee on Specialty Healthcare says the challenge of rising cases of mental health in the country requires proper oversight and legislative intervention.

This was stated by the Chairman, Alex Egbona, at the inaugural meeting of the Committee.

He said the same applies to other health related challenges under the jurisdiction of the Committee.

The Committee on Specialty HealthCare is established pursuant to sections 62, 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Standing Orders of the House of Representatives to ensure effective oversight of the health sector of the economy.