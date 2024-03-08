The college of medicine and pharmaceutical sciences (COMPSSA), has encouraged women in the healthcare sector to invest in themselves.

The management of Lagos State’s College of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Sciences is honoring 2024 International Women’s Day with women in the health care field.

The theme for this year’s event is “Inspire Inclusion,” a call to action to create an atmosphere that allows women to thrive.

Lack of work-life balance was identified as one of the challenges faced by women in the health care sector and this gathering gives insights to embrace healthy living.

The women were also encouraged to invest in themselves and pursue their career goals and aspirations.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, it is hoped that women inclusion will reach a record high in our communities