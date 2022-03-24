Women group seeks inclusiveness, improved healthcare in Ogun

Women in Ogun State under the aegis of the Women Association on Maternal Health have staged a peaceful work to the state House of Assembly and to the office of the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state demanding for inclusiveness, stoppage of bias against women and support for the gender bill rejected at the national assembly.

Led by the Vice President of the Association in the state, the women advocated for maternal Health and Rights.

They want those in authority to consider women in all policies and programmes and to increase funding for primary healthcare in the state in order to protect the lives of women and children who are most vulnerable at rural areas.

The Speaker of the State who received them at the Assembly Complex assured them of the House’s commitment to supporting things that will enhance the welfare of the people particularly the healthcare of women and children in the society.