Tinubu will ensure youth welfare, inclusiveness – ATPCO

The Asiwaju Tinubu Campaign Organisation says the emergence of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate as Nigerian president is one that would see to the demands of the youths in the country.

The Director General of the Campaign group Bayo Shittu disclosed this while briefing newsmen at a press conference held in ibadan.

The former Minister of Communications noted that the presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu is aware of the outcome of leaving the youth uncared for in any economy, hence, there would be a total transformation in youth welfare.

The DG revealed the APC Presidential candidate would based his mandate on what can be described as Nigeria’s Rebirth Manifesto.

According to him, in particular, the unique and potentially groundbreaking mandate that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as president of Nigeria, by God’s grace , generally includes but are not limited to the following seven point agenda which can be christened to rebirth manifesto:

Quintessential National Leadership (A true states man), Innovation- induced technological advancement, for all round national growth , effective all around security, infrastructural transformation, home grown for economic revitalisation and full employment, overhaul of education system and true federalism.

He said in order to ensure Asiwaju’s success, the campaign group is in it’s full gear to propagate the image of Asiwaju across the 36 states and the 774 local governments in the country.

ATPCO is one of the groups backing the Presidential aspiration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the party’s Presidential candidate.

He emerged as the party’s Candidate after its Special Convention and Presidential Primary held at the Eagle Square in Abuja between the 6th and 8th of June.

He polled 1271 Votes to defeat his closest challenger in the race, former Rivers State Governor and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 216 Votes while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was third with 235 Votes.