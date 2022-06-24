Tinubu hails Governor Sanwo-Olu at 57

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 57th birthday.

In a statement by his Media Office on Friday in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu said “Governor Sanwo-Olu has, in the past three plus years, far exceeded even the most optimistic expectations from his tenure.

“His achievements, too numerous to mention here, have garnered him the love and adoration of Lagosians young and old, male and female.

“Governor Sanwo-olu’s exceptional leadership and steadfast dedication to the task of bettering the lives of all Lagosians are showcased daily in the smoothness with which the administration of the state now runs. He is, indeed, a prime exemplar of the excellence upon which our beloved state prides itself.

“Mr. Governor has demonstrated uncommon compassion and humility as well as a strong will and steely determination. He has risen to every challenge placed before him. In return, he has the full faith and confidence of our party in the state and I look forward to him leading all Lagos APC candidates to victory at next year’s polls.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, is a man of high intellect, deep political acumen and exceptional character. I wish him a most memorable birthday in continued good health and prosperity, surrounded by the love and affection of his family, friends and well-meaning constituents.

“And for all Lagosians, I pray that you know the peace of the Almighty and that you live long in happiness, good health and prosperity. “