The Senator, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat on their resounding victory at the Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Members of the tribunal who sat in Ikeja, include Justice Arum Igyen Ashom, Justice Mikhail Abdullahi, and Justice I.P. Braimoh, affirmed the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Senator Adebule also felicitated Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) and indeed all Lagosians on the sweet victory.

She said the judgment has again confirmed the confidence the good people of Lagos have in the ruling APC by re-electing Mr. Governor for a second term resoundingly.

Senator Adebule, who recently defeated his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Segun Adewale at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court, urged Lagosians to continue to support the APC President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu for Lagos State and indeed Nigeria to attain its destiny of development and economic prosperity.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor hailed the judiciary, especially members of the tribunal, for delivering justice diligently thereby protecting our democracy, due process and rule of law.