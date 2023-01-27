The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Mr. Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, over his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal that pronounced him as the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election held last year.

The Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, had on Friday, set aside the electoral victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, citing over voting.

The Tribunal equally declared Oyetola as the duly elected in the governorship poll.

Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the victory of Oyetola at the election tribunal as a well deserved one and true democracy at work.

He lauded Oyetola for his resilience and strong belief in the judiciary, which eventually vindicated his claims of irregularities during the election.

The governor, while hailing the Tribunal for doing a thorough job and ensuring the restoration of Oyetola’s mandate, said the judgement has once again reinforced the belief that the judiciary is the last hope of the people.

He said that the judgment has clearly shown that the secret of “electoral victory” Governor Adeleke promised to share with Ladi Adebutu, when he was in Abeokuta recently, is over voting techniques.

The governor, however, declared that such electoral fraud would never be allowed to be as their governor.

Abiodun congratulated the people of Osun for the return of a governor who is a true progressive, compassionate and humane leader.

The governor further noted that with the victory at the election tribunal, Osun will continue to witness rapid socioeconomic development espoused by the Oyetola administration, for the next four years.

