The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has formally filed petition against the outcome of the election and presented it before the Election Petition Tribunal in the State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive (APC) as the winner, having polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu scored 262,383 votes and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third with 94, 754 votes.

Not satisfied with the declaration, the PDP candidate joined by a member of the legal team Gordy Uche, SAN, and party chieftains stormed the Tribunal secretariat at Isabo Magistrate court premises in Abeokuta to formally file petitions against the outcome of the election.

The PDP Governorship candidate told journalists that they were in court in continuation of their struggle to get his mandate through the ambit of the law