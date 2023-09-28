The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State is set to deliver judgement on the petition brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, challenging the election of Governor Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election.

Meanwhile, there is tight security at the Kaduna State High Court, Kawo Kaduna where the tribunal is sitting.

Provision has been made for transmission of the judgement proceeding via zoom

In a key ruling, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna has rejected Uba Sani’s motion to dismiss the petition brought forth by the PDP and its Candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

Sani’s objection centered on the timeliness of the petition, arguing it exceeded the legal 21-day window.

However, the court affirmed the petition’s filing date as April 10, 2023.

Consequently, Governor Uba Sani’s petition as the second respondent has been dismissed.