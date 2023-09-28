In a gesture of support and gratitude, wounded military personnel receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital and the NDA Hospital in Kaduna State have been provided with essential relief materials for their ongoing recovery.

The relief materials and medical equipment were donated by members of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), under the leadership of their President, Mrs. Oghgho Musa, who is also the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff.

Mrs. Musa expressed that the visit was a token of appreciation to the troops for their unwavering dedication in preserving the unity of our nation.

DEPOWA’s commitment to the welfare of military families extended further as the President and her team visited the wives of fallen troops in Kaduna.

They distributed palliative support and pledged to provide skill-acquisition training, enabling these families to independently support themselves.