Three soldiers were killed and 10 others injured while repelling an ambush on their convoy by the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP), terrorists in Abadam local council of Borno State.

TVC News gathered from an intelligence source Zagazola Makama that the troops who were part of clearance operation against the terror group comprising of Sector 3 and Sector 4 MultiNational Joint Task Force came under attack by a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device while advancing towards ISWAP camp in Tunbum Reza.

According to the source one of the VBIED hit an MRAP belonging to Nigérienne Republic troops of Sector 4 MNJTF while the other hit a hilux truck.

The terrorists on the other hand also suffered significant casualties.