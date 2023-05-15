Ama la’aitu Middapujah Thomas, the oldest woman in Adamawa State who died at age of 120 years has been buried.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri joined thousands Adamawa residents to mourn the 120 year old woman.

She was survived by four children, 45 grandchildren, 128 great-grandchildren and 815 great-great grandchildren.

While commiserating with the family at Makera, Governor Fintiri observed that the late Ama la’aitu would no doubt be missed by the state.

Among her children was a prominent lawyer in the state, Barrister D.D. Azura.

She was buried at her country home in Hong Local Government of the state

Many shared their views of the deceased in an interview with Tvcnews.

