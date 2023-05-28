Troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force have killed three Islamic State of the West African Province terrorists during a fighting clearance operation on the fringes of Lake Chad.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists were naturalized by the troops of 86 Battalion in the fringes of Malam Fatori in Abadam Local council Area in Borno State.

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists while one soldier sustained gunshot injury during the encounter.

The wounded personnel was flown to the Military hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.