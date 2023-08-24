The Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, a pet project of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has taken delivery of food items and clothing materials, donated by the Defence Chiefs and Police Officers Wives Association, DEPOWA.

The items, consisting of 300 bags of 25kg rice, 250 bags of Semovita, 250 Bottles of groundnut oil, and 250 pieces of clothing (Ankara) materials, were donated by the Association to support the First Lady’s initiative.

Receiving the items on behalf of the First Lady, a member of RHI Governing Council, Prof Hafsat Ganduje appreciated DEPOWA for the gesture, saying that “it aligns with the mission of the RHI to ensure a better life for all families.”

“Indeed, we are happy to see this particular organisation keying into the Renewed Hope Initiative. The initiative has some cardinal points, areas that we are considering, and by the grace of God, we are going to cover within the tenure of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” She said.

Prof Ganduje assured the donors that the items will be judiciously used.

“The items are going to be used judiciously, especially to cushion the effect of what our people are experiencing. It is coming into good hands and I assure you that we are going to use it, we are going to distribute it and it is going to be part and parcel of what our people are going to enjoy,” she added.

While handing over the items to RHI, Mrs Gwabe said the donation was in fulfillment of the pledge by the Association to support the initiative in the empowerment of women.

She pledged the unalloyed commitment of DEPOWA to the pet project of the First Lady in all its intervention areas, including agriculture, health, economic empowerment, social investment, and education.