Former First lady, Dame Patience Jonathan has paid a visit which she termed “solidarity visit” to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The Former First Lady thanked Senator Oluremi Tinubu for how she has impacted the lives of Nigerian women so far.

She said it is imperative for her as a former president’s wife to also support and encourage Senator Oluremi Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Dame Jonathan commended women groups for their supports for President Bola Tinubu and his wife and pleaded that they should maintain their support for the government in order to sustain the patriotic efforts so far taken by government.

“You are one of the women that I looked forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud, I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward.

“Twenty four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you for the country to move forward and to be better, because it is our country we have no other place to go.

“When we talk about presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have achived, so that Nigeria can move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead with the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu had earlier commended Dame Patience Jonathan for her support and advises.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ the first lady said.

Dame Patience Jonathan was the First Lady between 2010 and 2015 when her husband HE Ebele Goodluck Jonathan was the President.