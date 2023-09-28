The Ekiti state independent electoral commission has promised a level playing field for all participating Political parties in the December local government Election in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd) who disclosed this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti during a press conference to give updates on the coming election, also disclosed December 2nd as date for the exercise .

Retired justice Akintayo said the Commission has lifted ban on campaigns, assuring that all will be done to promote voter Education designed to avoid voter apathy.

Justice Akintayo urged residents to partner the commission to achieve success during the exercise.