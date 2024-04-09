The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC, has declared that elections would be conducted into the councils of 23 Local Government Areas of the state on 6th of July, 2023.

Chairman of BSIEC, John Chen, made the announcement during a

stakeholders’ meeting held in Makurdi, the state capital, to unveil

action plans as well as activities lined up towards the exercise.

This stakeholders gathering marks a significant step towards unveiling the official election timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming Local Government Council elections in the State.

This comprehensive document outlines the milestones the BSIEC will undertake to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission said the elections would be conducted for chairmen and councilors into the local government councils and council wards, including the expected newly created council wards in the state.

Major stakeholders and political party’s representatives voices out

their worries.

The acting chairman of the All progressive congress, APC, Benjamin

Omakolo, says the party is ready to comply with the electoral commission.

This initiative is in recognition of the exponential growth in the

demography, social, political and economic activities at that tier of

Government.