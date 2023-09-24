The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lagos will on Monday deliver judgement in the cases challenging the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed separate petitions over the outcome of the March 18 election.

The Justice Arum Ashom-led panelwho communicated this message to parties on Saturday, had heard final written addresses of all the counsel in the matters on August 12..

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Lagos State Governor polled 762,134 votes to beat Mr Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes. Jide Adediran came a distant third, polling 62,449 votes.