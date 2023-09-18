All is set for the Zamfara state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to deliver judgement, Monday 18th, September.

The Verdict is expected to be delivered at the Court of appeal Sokoto, where the Tribunal has been holding it’s not sitting since the Inauguration of the Tribunal.

Former Governor Bello Matawalle and the All Progressive Congress is challenging the outcome of the March 18th State Assembly and Governorship election in Zamfara, which produced Dr. Dauda Lawal as the fifth Democratically elected Governor of the state.

Dauda Lawal of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Mr Lawal polled 377,726 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle who got 311,976 votes.

National Rescue Movement (NRM) candidate Aliyu Dansadau came a distant third with 2,416 while Ahmed Yahuza of the Labour Party got 573. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) withdrew from the race prior to the election.

Zamfara State has 14 local government areas out of which PDP’s Dauda Lawal won 10, while Mr Matawalle of the APC won four.

There’s heavy security presence at the court as party faithfuls and Supporters await the outcome of the judgement.