The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has disclosed her Ministry’s plans to build new schools and low-cost homes for 11,000 out-of-school children and about 30,000 Internally Displaced Persons in Niger state.

A Humanitarian crisis lingers on in Niger state due to banditry as hundreds of people are driven out of their communities and forced to seek refuge in temporary IDP camps.

Nigeria’s minister of humanitarian affairs and Poverty Alleviation Betta Edu pays a visit to a temporary IDP camp in Gwada primary school.

She is worried about the continued closure of over 400 schools in the state in about 10 local governments, due to insecurity.

The situation has forced over 11,000 pupils and students out of school.

The Minister hopes to redress this through plans by her ministry to build new schools and low-cost homes for 11,000 out-of-school children and 30,000 Internally Displaced within secure communities.

Wife of the Niger state governor Fatima Umaru Bago, commends the Minister and President Tinubu for their interest in the humanitarian needs of the people of the state and Nigeria.

The Minister also discloses that her Ministry will work with the Niger State government and UNICEF to provide transit learning areas in the state as a stop-gap- measure to enable the affected pupils to continue with their studies.

