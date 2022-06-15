Education Standard : AFED calls for support for low-cost Schools

Government at all levels have been advised to support low cost schools across the Country to reduce the number of out of school children in Nigeria and ensure access to quality Education.

This is the position of Association for formidable intellectual development which believes it will also ensure that those in School are learning.

Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

This is according to a UNICEF report, which estimates that over Ten million Nigerian children fall within this category, a number which is more than the population of Republic of Togo, and Liberia.

Latest statistics also indicate that 70 percent of Nigerian children who are in School are not learning.

This many experts attribute to the high number of low cost schools in the Country.

Unfortunately, many Nigerian children also learn under uncondusive and harsh conditions.

Here at this Conference of Association for formidable education development, speakers believe to change the narrative, government and educationists must make deliberate efforts to support low cost schools and make education interesting so that pupils get the best of knowledge.

The Association for formidable education development is a association of low-fee education service providers working to promote the enabling platform to achieve better educational standards for the populace through effective collaboration.

The issue of Out of School Children has been on the front burner for sometime in Nigeria with several initiative meant to address or reduce the trend such as Council for Nomadic Education, Education for All by the Year 2000, Universal Basic Education, Free Education, payment of Waec Fees of Students and several others at all levels of government failing to yield the desired result.

According to experts who have spoken about the issue of intellectual development and its symbiotic relationmship with National Development have called on government to do more to rein in the activities of many low cost schools dotting the lenght and Breadth of the country who are not adding anything to the Children or equipping them sufficiently for future success.