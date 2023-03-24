The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver its judgment in the appeal filed by the governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke against the judgment of the Osun state governorship election petitions tribunal which nullified his election.

The Osun state governorship elections petition tribunal had on 27th January ordered that the certificate of return be withdrawn from Mr Adekele on grounds that Mr Oyetola was able to prove overvoting during the election.

The panel led by Justice Terste Kume held that the governorship election was not held in compliance with Electoral Act.

It said after deducting the excessive votes, the figure Mr Adeleke polled came down to 290,666: lower than the 314,921 polled by Mr Oyetola.