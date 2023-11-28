The Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the appeal arising from the Taraba state governorship election judgment.

The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo had affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as the governor of Taraba State.

The three-man panel of justices

dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party and its candidate, Sani Yahaya for lacking in merit and consequently dismissed it.

The petitioners had instituted petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party and Kefas on the grounds of non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022, citing over voting, mutilation of result sheets and alleged violence in some polling units.