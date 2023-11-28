The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigerian Customs Service in Kaduna State has reported the seizure of 98 foreign jack knives, 870 machetes, expired cooking seasonings, and pharmaceuticals, along with 17 different items.

Among the confiscated items were pharmaceuticals and 61 high-end luxury cars.

These seized items were collected from smugglers operating between October and November this year, totaling a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Two Billion, Eighty-EightMillion, Four Hundred and Sixty Thousand, TwoHundred and Ninety-Four Naira and Sixty-EightKobo ( N2,888,460,294.68)

The new Comptroller of the Unit, Chedi Wada, disclosed this information while strongly warning that FOU Zone B operatives will intensify efforts to clamp down on smuggling activities, especially with the fast-approaching festive season.

In a handover ceremony, cartons of seized pharmaceuticals were transferred to operatives of the NAFDAC for further investigation and prosecution.

During the display of seized high-end luxury vehicles, Comptroller Wada expressed concern over the increasing involvement of high-level government officials in vehicle smuggling.

Some of these vehicles were marked with plate numbers tagged ‘Presidency.’

Comptroller Wada highlighted that certain smugglers even employ armed bandits to transport vehicles into the country to evade the scrutiny of Nigerian Customs officials.

He reassured the public that FOU Zone B, covering Kaduna and 10 neighboring states, is committed to thorough efforts in curbing smuggling activities, regardless of whose interests might be affected.