A Road Traffic Crash has occurred at the Magboro End of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway reportedly killing one person.

The Crash which involves Mazda Bus and a Truck which rammed into it with both falling off the Expressway to the road linking Magboro area to the Market and the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

One person is said to have been confirmed dead in the accident, which affected shops and the main market.

So far, emergency responders and residents of the area are on hand to rescue victims and clear the road of the expected traffic the crash will create on the very busy highway.