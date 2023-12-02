Two persons died while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a boxing day accident at Car Park C turning on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Mrs Okpe noted that the incident occurred at 2:21am , saying that the lone accident which involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked ACA 607 XT, was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control.

She said that a total of eight men were involved, six were injured and two persons were recorded dead.

According to her ” The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital , Mowe while the deceased were deposited at Morgue of the same Hospital”.

She quoted the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as advising motorists to drive with stipulated speed limit in order to avoid crashes.