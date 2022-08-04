4 die, 16 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

No fewer than four persons were burnt to death while 16 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus at Oniworo, close to the Foursquare Gospel Church camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Umar explained that the accident occured at 7:50am in the morning.

The sector commander stated that the Mazda bus marked APP 934 XH was on excessive speed which led to loss of control and thereafter rammed into the median, summersaulted and went into flames.

“A total of 20 people were involved , four burnt beyond recognition while one female and 15 men were injured.

The FRSC boss stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the remaining four were burnt beyond recognition.

The sector commander reiterated on speed violation and advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations.

The issue of overspeeding on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway since the rehabilitation of the nations’ busiest road reached its peak has been a major source of concern for stakeholders.

This latest accident leading to the death of 4 and injuries to Others will not lessen the anxiety over the state of mind of road users especially commercial vehicle owners.

While government had received knocks over what many observers termed as the failuer of most Federal roads though many like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been receiving attention putting them in the kind of condition that has led to the excessive speed leading to accidents and deaths in many instances.

With its position as the busiest road in Nigeria, stakeholders including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Federal Ministry Works and Housing, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos State Governments and Transport Unions will need to go back to the drawing board to prevent further devastating accidents like this.